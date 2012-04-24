UPDATE 1-Little risk of much lower oil prices - TOTSA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 24 Oil prices are unlikely to fall far from current levels as global supply is relatively tight and demand is continuing to rise, the head of the trading and shipping arm of French oil company Total SA said on Tuesday.

Pierre Barbe told a commodities conference in Switzerland that oil prices were "a function of the perception of the balance between oil supply and demand".

"Today, this balance does not look comfortable at all," he said. "I do not believe there will be a big downward correction from current prices."

Alex Beard, head of oil at Glencore, said oil market volatility would continue.

"In the short term, or even the medium term, I think you're going to get an extreme level of volatility ... You're going to see a very, very choppy front especially when you start introducing geopolitical concerns which are very front-end dominated," Beard said.