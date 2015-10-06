UPDATE 1-U.S. shale oil needs $80 to grow-Riverstone's Papa

(Adds detail, comment; paragraphs 7-10)
LONDON Oct 6 U.S. oil production growth will
stop this month and begin to decline early next year due to low
oil prices, the former head of oil firm EOG Resources,
Mark Papa, said on Tuesday.
Papa, now a partner at U.S. energy investment firm
Riverstone Holdings LLC, told an industry conference in London
that the U.S. shale oil industry needed oil prices of at least
$80 a barrel to resume production growth.
"We are about to see a pretty dramatic decline in U.S.
production growth," said Papa, who was a key figure helping to
spur the U.S. shale oil boom when he was at EOG Resources.
U.S. oil production has been growing by around 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year since mid 2012, thanks to the
introduction of new drilling techniques that have released oil
and gas from shale formations.
But output in North America has started to slow in recent
months as prices have fallen sharply.
Papa said U.S. oil production would stall this month and
begin to decline from early next year. He said the main reason
for the decline would be the lack of bank financing for new
shale developments.
If U.S. light crude oil prices went back up to $75 a
barrel, Papa said U.S. oil production would resume growth at
around 500,000 bpd - or around half the record growth rates
observed in the past few years.
"I see the United States as a long-term growth producer," he
said. "If low oil prices prevail - then the correction in oil
prices will be much more severe.
Papa said the depth of the U.S. oil resource base was
extensive and could guarantee production growth at a rate of
500,000 bpd for at least 7-9 years in the future.
This could potentially reduce U.S. oil imports from abroad
to insignificant levels, he said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christopher
Johnson)