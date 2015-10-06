Shell CEO sees first signs of oil price recovery

LONDON Oct 6 Oil markets are beginning to
recover but the scale of global oversupply means prices may only
rise slowly, the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said on Tuesday.
"We see the first signs of recovery in oil prices," Ben van
Beurden told an oil industry conference in London
"American shale so far has been much more resilient
financially and technically than many expected," he said. "With
shale oil being more resilient than we thought it will take some
time for prices to recover."
He said many U.S. oil producers would struggle to refinance
while prices remained low, leading to lower output in the
future: "Producers are now looking for new cash to survive and
they will probably struggle to get it."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Christopher Johnson)