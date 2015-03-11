版本:
Explosion occurred Tuesday at Parsley Energy well in Texas, some injuries - spokeswoman

NEW YORK, March 11 An explosion occurred on Tuesday at a Parsley Energy Inc. well site in Upton County, Texas, according to an outside spokeswoman representing the company.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday said three people were killed in the blast, but the spokeswoman could only confirm there were injuries, with not details on how many or fatalities.

All operations at the site were conducted by a third-party contractor, she said. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)
