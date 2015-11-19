Oil providers ask Venezuela's PDVSA for cargo prepayments -sources

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Nov 19 Big oil suppliers have started
requiring prepayment when selling cargoes of crude and refined
products to Venezuela's PDVSA, a bid to curb potential risks
from the state-run company's well-known cashflow woes, five
sources from firms involved in the deals told Reuters.
One international trading firm, which has had strong
commercial ties with PDVSA, has decided to limit future spot
sales to the company over worries that even a prepayment
agreement would carry risks, two of the sources said.
The Venezuelan company has ramped up tenders on the open
market this year to import crude and diluents for its extra
heavy oil output, but payments are taking a long time to arrive
because low oil prices have crimped revenues, the sources said.
A PDVSA representative did not respond to a request for
comment. Last month, PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino said the
company would honor all debts despite low oil prices.
PDVSA's latest detailed financial statements show that at
the end of 2014 its financial debt reached $46.15 billion, while
its accounts payable to suppliers were $20.86 billion.
Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's
Total, among others, have delivered some 13 cargoes of
African and Russian crudes to PDVSA during 2015 at its Bullenbay
terminal in the Caribbean island of Curacao, according to tender
documents, fixtures, vessel tracking data and PDVSA.
The Venezuelan firm has also made recent purchases of
refined products from Vitol, Trafigura and Noble Group
.
Some providers are agreeing to be paid at least in part with
Venezuelan oil or requiring a type of prepayment that involves
loading cargoes and paying for them just before delivery, giving
PDVSA a few weeks to pay for crudes coming from West Africa,
sources added.
Even so, logistical headaches can arise. The Maran Pythia
tanker, booked by Statoil, loaded on Oct. 19 in Angola and has
been waiting around Curacao to discharge since early November.
The Los Angeles Spirit tanker booked by Total has not discharged
after arriving in the Caribbean Nov. 15, according to vessel
tracking data.
Statoil said it has a policy not to comment on trade issues.
Shell and Total did not answer requests for comment.
Sources said some international trading firms are routing
sales through small firms willing to take on payment risk.
PDVSA's latest tender to import crude was awarded this week
to a relatively unknown firm named Helsinge Inc, which confirmed
the sale, for a 1 million-barrel cargo of Nigeria's Qua Iboe
crude.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Liz Hampton; Editing by
Terry Wade and David Gregorio)