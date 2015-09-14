Dutch-German RMR product pipeline to close for Sept maintenance

LONDON, Sept 14 The pipeline that carries oil
products such as diesel, jet fuel and gasoline between the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining hub and Germany has
maintenance operations planned for September, traders said on
Monday.
The 583-km Rhein-Main-Rohrleitungstransportgesellschaft
(RMR) pipeline will close for a total of two weeks, traders
said, though the precise start date was not clear. RMR did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Royal Dutch Shell and BP are the primary
stakeholders in the pipeline.
The works come at an inconvenient time for inland European
buyers of oil products; water levels on the key Rhine waterway
have dropped so low that barges cannot load more than half their
usual capacity, a problem that has dogged the market since
August.
Seasonal refinery maintenance is also limiting the amount of
fuels produced within Germany, leading some in that country and
Switzerland to try to import more oil products via rail.
"It's the only way to get enough product to the southern
parts of Germany or Switzerland at the moment," one trader said.
