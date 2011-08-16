UPDATE 2-Valero says it won't commit to Double E pipeline

* Top refiner says it will not commit to Double E
* Line's completion in 2012 could clear Midwest oil glut
(Recasts, adding company comments, background, prices)
By Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Top independent U.S. refiner
Valero denied that it was set to commit to shipping oil on the
planned Double E pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma to Houston,
saying it was still backing the rival Keystone XL project.
"Valero has no plans to commit to receiving crude via the
Double E pipeline," the company said in a statement to
Reuters.
"(It) remains committed to receiving shipments of Canadian
oil via the Keystone XL pipeline extension."
Two industry sources, including one familiar with Valero's
strategy, told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that the San
Antonio-based firm was "likely" to sign on for shipping crude
down the planned Double E pipeline.
The line is a 450,000 bpd oil link planned by Enterprise
Products (EPD.N) and Energy Transfer (ETE.N), for construction
by the end of 2012. But during a so-called open season for the
past several months, the 50/50 partners have struggled to gain
the necessary commitments to ship oil on the line.
If it is built, Double E could help put an end to huge
price distortions in world oil markets, since a lack of
southbound pipelines from landlocked Cushing to the Gulf Coast
has contributed to discounts of more than $22 a barrel for West
Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, which is delivered at Cushing,
relative to Brent LCOc1, Europe's seaborne benchmark.
A huge refiner with plants in Houston and elsewhere on the
Gulf Coast, Valero's backing of the pipeline could have helped
give it critical mass to be built.
Valero committed earlier to taking Canadian crude via the
Keystone XL line, which will share a similar route between
Cushing and the Gulf Coast.
Both Valero and Transcanada declined to discuss terms of
their contract for shipping crude on the planned Keystone
line.
Valero has said previously it supports a "debottlenecking"
of oil infrastructure in the U.S. Midwest, which could help
bring more crude to its Gulf Coast plants.
Energy Transfer did not return calls for comment.
Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey declined comment on whether
Valero has committed to Double E. He said Enterprise would soon
announce results of Double E's open season, which ended Friday.
Keystone XL is still seeking approval from the U.S. State
Department since it would bring in crude from Canada and ship
it to the Gulf Coast.
Keystone has faced long delays and resistance from
environmental groups wary of Canadian oilsands crude, whose
carbon emissions are higher. A final environmental impact study
is due to be released on Keystone as early as this week.
Double E, while it doesn't require State Department
approval, still needs other approvals, including from the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency.
Valero could benefit from receiving crude on both planned
lines if they are built, and has enough refining capacity to do
that, the source familiar with the company's strategy told
Reuters earlier.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Column: [ID:nN1E77F1F5]
FACTBOX-Pipeline projects in U.S. midcontinent, Texas
[ID:nN1E77F19G]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Additional reporting by Bruce Nichols in Houston and Selam
Gebrekidan in New York; editing by Jim Marshall and Alden
Bentley)