UPDATE 2-Valero says it won't commit to Double E pipeline

* Top refiner says it will not commit to Double E

* Line's completion in 2012 could clear Midwest oil glut (Recasts, adding company comments, background, prices)

By Joshua Schneyer

NEW YORK, Aug 16 Top independent U.S. refiner Valero denied that it was set to commit to shipping oil on the planned Double E pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma to Houston, saying it was still backing the rival Keystone XL project.

"Valero has no plans to commit to receiving crude via the Double E pipeline," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

"(It) remains committed to receiving shipments of Canadian oil via the Keystone XL pipeline extension."

Two industry sources, including one familiar with Valero's strategy, told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that the San Antonio-based firm was "likely" to sign on for shipping crude down the planned Double E pipeline.

The line is a 450,000 bpd oil link planned by Enterprise Products ( EPD.N ) and Energy Transfer ( ETE.N ), for construction by the end of 2012. But during a so-called open season for the past several months, the 50/50 partners have struggled to gain the necessary commitments to ship oil on the line.

If it is built, Double E could help put an end to huge price distortions in world oil markets, since a lack of southbound pipelines from landlocked Cushing to the Gulf Coast has contributed to discounts of more than $22 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, which is delivered at Cushing, relative to Brent LCOc1, Europe's seaborne benchmark.

A huge refiner with plants in Houston and elsewhere on the Gulf Coast, Valero's backing of the pipeline could have helped give it critical mass to be built.

Valero committed earlier to taking Canadian crude via the Keystone XL line, which will share a similar route between Cushing and the Gulf Coast.

Both Valero and Transcanada declined to discuss terms of their contract for shipping crude on the planned Keystone line.

Valero has said previously it supports a "debottlenecking" of oil infrastructure in the U.S. Midwest, which could help bring more crude to its Gulf Coast plants.

Energy Transfer did not return calls for comment. Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey declined comment on whether Valero has committed to Double E. He said Enterprise would soon announce results of Double E's open season, which ended Friday.

Keystone XL is still seeking approval from the U.S. State Department since it would bring in crude from Canada and ship it to the Gulf Coast.

Keystone has faced long delays and resistance from environmental groups wary of Canadian oilsands crude, whose carbon emissions are higher. A final environmental impact study is due to be released on Keystone as early as this week.

Double E, while it doesn't require State Department approval, still needs other approvals, including from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Valero could benefit from receiving crude on both planned lines if they are built, and has enough refining capacity to do that, the source familiar with the company's strategy told Reuters earlier.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Column: [ID:nN1E77F1F5]

FACTBOX-Pipeline projects in U.S. midcontinent, Texas

[ID:nN1E77F19G]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Additional reporting by Bruce Nichols in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; editing by Jim Marshall and Alden Bentley)