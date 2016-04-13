BRIEF-Shell Pipeline resumes operations on Zydeco after unspecified repair

HOUSTON, April 13 Shell Pipeline Company on Wednesday morning resumed flows on a portion of its Zydeco crude pipeline between Houston and Port Neches, Texas, after shutting the line for over 24 hours for an unspecified repair, according to shipper notices obtained by Reuters.

* Shell voluntarily shut the line around 11:30 PM EST on April 11 after finding a small quantity of unknown liquid near the pipeline in the Mont Belvieu, Texas area, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday

* Shell completed an investigation and made appropriate repairs to allow the pipeline to resume safe operations on Wednesday morning, according to a second shipper notice sent to shippers on Wednesday morning

* The pipeline, which is also referred to as the Ho-Ho system, transports crude form Houston, Texas to Houma, Louisiana

* A spokesperson for Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment (Reporting by Liz Hampton)