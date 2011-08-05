FACTBOX-Oil pipeline projects in U.S. midcontinent, Texas

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
Aug 5 Oil companies have released a string of
pipeline plans aimed at moving a growing glut of crude from
Cushing, Oklahoma, to the U.S. refining hub on the Gulf of
Mexico.
Rising volumes of Canadian crude flowing into the Midwest,
especially the delivery point for the New York Mercantile
Exchange's oil futures contract in Cushing, have helped push
U.S. oil futures CLc1 to a record discount to Brent crude
LCOc1 this year.
The spread between the two contracts CL-LCO1=R hit a
record over $23.57 a barrel on July 14 but has since narrowed
to around $22.
Here is a list of oil pipeline projects in the Gulf of
Mexico and midcontinent regions, either recently completed or
in the works:
ENTERPRISE (EPD.N)/ENERGY TRANSFER (ETP.N)
Planned:
The two companies plan a joint venture to construct a
400,000 barrel-per-day, 584-mile (940-km) pipeline to ship
crude from Cushing to Houston, which would be completed by the
end of 2012.
The project also includes construction of an additional
500,000 barrels of crude oil storage at Enterprise's existing
crude oil storage facility in Houston.
TRANSCANADA CORP (TRP.TO)
Completed:
Keystone Pipeline - The Keystone line carries 590,000 bpd
of Canadian oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to Patoka and Wood
River, Illinois, and to the storage hub at Cushing.
The company completed the second phase of the line, from
Steele City, Nebraska, to Cushing, earlier this year, pushing
capacity up from the 435,000 bpd that flowed to the Illinois
destinations. [ID:nN0897157]
Proposed:
Keystone XL - The Keystone XL project will run 2,673 km
(1,661 miles) from Hardisty, to Port Arthur, Texas, and carry
500,000 bpd, with the additional pipe boosting the capacity of
the entire system to 1.1 million bpd.
The Keystone XL project is scheduled to be completed by
2013. However, it has yet to receive final approvals from the
U.S. government and faces opposition from some federal and
state lawmakers, as well as environmentalists, who worry about
the impact of increased Canadian oil sands development on air,
land, water and local communities. Some oppose the route across
Nebraska and its massive Ogallala aquifer.
The company expects Keystone and Keystone XL to cost a
combined $13 billion.
Bakken Marketlink - The $140 million project will carry as
much as 100,000 bpd of oil from Baker, Montana, in the northern
U.S. portion of the Bakken field and connect with the Keystone
XL line to carry it to Cushing.
Shippers have signed binding contracts for 65,000 bpd on
the planned line.
ENBRIDGE INC (ENB.TO)
Completed:
Alberta Clipper Pipeline - Opened in April 2010, carrying
450,000 bpd. The $3.3 billion project runs 1,600 km (1,000
miles) from Hardisty to Superior, Wisconsin, and forms part of
the company's 2 million bpd mainline system, which handles the
bulk of Canada's crude oil exports to the United States.
The line can be expanded to handle as much as 800,000 bpd.
Proposed:
Bakken Expansion - The $560 million project would ship
145,000 bpd from producers in Saskatchewan and North Dakota's
Bakken field. The expansion, to be completed by late 2012, will
take the oil from the region to a connection with Enbridge's
mainline system at Cromer, Manitoba.
The expansion could eventually handle 325,00 bpd.
Monarch Pipeline - The company is proposing a system with
two legs. The first would carry 200,000 to 300,000 bpd from
Flanagan, Illinois, to Cushing. The southern leg would deliver
as much as 350,000 bpd from Cushing to the refining hub near
Houston.
The line could be complete by late 2013. [ID:nL3E7J52UO]
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP (PAA.N)
Proposed:
Mid-Continent Expansion Project - The $25 million project
will add up to 38,000 bpd of capacity for oil from the
Cleveland Sand, Granite Wash and Colony Wash regions on the
company's Kansas and Oklahoma pipeline systems.
The project includes connecting Plains' Cushing terminal
and parts of its Kansas and Colorado systems with the
Colorado-Cushing White Cliffs pipeline and other adjustments to
its Mid-Continent system. It is scheduled to be complete by the
third quarter of 2011.
Bakken North Project - The $200 million project would build
a new 12-inch pipeline 162 km (100 miles) from Trenton, North
Dakota, to the southern terminus of the Wascana pipeline on the
Saskatchewan-Montana border. The Wascana line would be reversed
to carry up to 50,000 bpd to near Regina, Saskatchewan, and
could be expanded to carry as much as 75,000 bpd.
The project is slated for completion in late 2012.
Basin Pipeline Expansion - The project would expand Plains'
Basin line to handle 450,000 bpd from 400,000. The system moves
crude from West Texas and southern New Mexico to Cushing.
Work is expected to be completed by the first quarter or
2012.
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (MMP.N)
Proposed:
Magellan plans to reverse the flow of its Texan Longhorn
pipeline, which currently carries refined products from Houston
to El Paso.
The proposal would move 225,000 bpd of crude to Houston,
and is expected to cost $275 million. [ID:nN04233268]
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Janet McGurty; editing by Rob
Wilson)