DOHA Dec 7 ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance expects crude prices to recover in 2016 as investment in new oil output facilities falter, he told reporters in Qatar's capital Doha on Monday.

"I expect capital investment budgets next year will be flat to lower. So we have to expect some additional decline in supply as we go through to 2016. The market will rebalance, that's what happening," he said.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall, editing by Louise Heavens)