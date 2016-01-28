UPDATE 2-Iran says low oil prices will not last long

(Adds Total, oil minister quotes)
PARIS Jan 28 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
said on Thursday that oil prices would not stay low for long as
producers restore market balance.
"The price of oil is at a low level ... I don't think it
will last in the long term ... The pressure on oil-producing
nations means balance will be restored in the short term,"
Rouhani, whose country is the third-largest producer in OPEC,
said at the French Institute of International Relations.
Pragmatist Rouhani arrived in France on Wednesday on the
second leg of a state visit to Europe after three days in Italy.
Iran is pushing to boost oil exports now that international
sanctions against it have been lifted.
Reiterating Iran's official stance, Rouhani blamed Shi'ite
Iran's Sunni regional rival Saudi Arabia for the drop in oil
prices, which have halved since last May as global supply
outstrips demand.
Oil futures surged on Wednesday after non-OPEC member Russia
indicated there was a possibility of cooperation with the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb output
and thus raise the crude price, currently near $33 a barrel.
Nikolai Tokarev, head of Russia's oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft, said on Wednesday Russian officials had decided they
should talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries about
output cuts aimed at bolstering crude prices.
But Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said Tehran had not
been contacted by Moscow over oil output cuts.
"I have not received anything," Zanganeh said at a
Franco-Iranian summit in Paris, adding that Iran would sign an
agreement with French oil major Total.
"We will sign an agreement with Total (this) afternoon," he
said, without elaborating. Total declined to comment.
(Reporting by John Irish and Bate Felix in Paris; Writing by
Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Dale Hudson and Jason Neely)