UK says oil firms to face full force of law if manipulated prices

LONDON May 15 Oil firms will face "the full force of the law" if they are found guilty under a European Commission probe of manipulating energy prices, Energy Secretary Ed Davey said on Wednesday.

"If it turns out to be the case that hard-pressed motorists and consumers have been hit in the pocket by manipulation in the market, the full force of the law should be down upon them. There is no doubt about that," Davey told parliament.
