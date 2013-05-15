UPDATE 3-Oil pricing probe widens, Britain pledges tough action

* Britain says would be deeply worrying if prices were
driven up
* Follows EC probe, searches of BP, Shell, Statoil offices
* Eni says was also asked to provide information
* Trading houses had no inspections, information requests so
far
By William James and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, May 15 Oil companies will face the full
force of the law if they manipulated prices, Britain's energy
minister said on Wednesday as a rating agency warned of massive
fines if a European Commission's probe into oil pricing found
any wrongdoing.
Oil firm Eni said the European Commission had asked
it to provide information, although it was not being probed.
The Italian company's statement came a day after the offices
of Shell, BP and Statoil were raided by
investigators over suspected oil price manipulation.
The surprise searches of major oil companies, but not their
competitors the powerful privately-owned trading companies, were
one of the biggest cross-border probes since the Libor scandal
and sent shock waves through the secretive industry.
Authorities have sharpened scrutiny of financial benchmarks
around the world since slapping large fines on some of the
world's biggest banks for rigging interest rate benchmarks.
"If it turns out to be the case that hard-pressed motorists
and consumers have been hit in the pocket by manipulation in the
market, the full force of the law should be down upon them.
There is no doubt about that," Britain's Energy Secretary Ed
Davey told parliament.
A spokesman for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron said
he expected companies to fully comply with the investigation.
London is home to some of the biggest trading desks in the
oil business. Following the Libor scandal, Britain approved
legislation making a criminal offence of false or misleading
statements in relation to the setting of financial benchmarks.
"The investigation's focus on potential collusion over price
reporting draws parallels with the investigations by European
and U.S. regulators into Libor rates," Fitch ratings said.
The Commission has said it had concerns that companies may
have colluded in reporting distorted prices to a price reporting
agency to manipulate prices for oil and biofuel products.
It also said companies may have prevented others from
participating in the price assessment process of a pricing
agency, which it did not name.
Platts, the world's largest pricing agency and a unit of
U.S. McGraw Hill, is cooperating with the probe. On
Wednesday, Antoine Colombani, the Commission's spokesman on
competition policy, said only one pricing agency was involved in
the probe.
"Even small distortions of assessed prices can have an
impact on final prices, potentially harming consumers," he said.
FINES AND REPUTATION
Fitch said that in the event of large fines, oil company
balance sheets would likely absorb the blow thanks to big cash
reserves.
The biggest settlement so far over Libor was the 1.4 billion
Swiss francs that UBS agreed to pay to U.S., British and Swiss
regulators.
"Other than fines, if an oil company is found to have
distorted prices, it could face longer-term risks from damage to
reputation," said Fitch, noting that BP was excluded from some
business in the Gulf of Mexico following the Macondo spill.
Sources and officials at major trading houses Glencore
, Vitol, Trafigura, Gunvor and Mercuria said they have
not been asked so far to cooperate with the probe.
Swiss antitrust authority Weko said there were no
proceedings underway as part of the EU prove. Switzerland is
home to most global oil trading houses.
French oil major Total also said there had been no
inspections at its offices. Last year it wrote to regulators to
question the way oil prices were determined, bringing into the
spotlight the pricing mechanisms of price reporting agencies.
The methodology designed by Platts for daily assessments on
the physical oil markets is used to close deals worth at least
$2.5 trillion a year.
Critics say the system is only a snapshot of the market and
excludes most deals, making it vulnerable to manipulations.
Supporters say it is the best mechanism so far devised to
assess huge but often opaque markets.
Olivier Jakob from energy consultancy Petromatrix said he
believed the current pricing system was far from perfect but
Platts still remained the main reference for the entire market.
"They are essential... So if you were to close Platts
tomorrow, you would have a very big problem," he said.
Leen Broekhuizen, partner at energy consultancy SunGard,
said the probe could result in the EU regulating oil trading
more strictly after having already put in place measure to
prevent market abuse in the physical gas and power markets.