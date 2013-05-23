UPDATE 1-Commodities trader sues BP, others for alleged price fixing

May 23 A commodities trader filed suit against
BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Statoil
in a U.S. federal court, accusing the companies of
colluding to fix prices in North Sea Brent crude oil.
Prime International Trading Ltd, in a proposed class-action
lawsuit filed in the courthouse in White Plains, New York on
Wednesday, accused the oil companies of misreporting prices of
trades in the North Sea benchmark, which sets the price of about
70 percent of the world's oil.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of a European Commission
probe into potential market abuse involving the reporting of
false prices to price-setting agency Platts, a unit of
McGraw-Hill. Authorities last week raided the London
bureau of Platts and the offices of the three oil majors named
in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit accused the oil companies of reporting
"inaccurate, misleading and false information" about Brent crude
to Platts. Platts' information is used to price and settle oil
contracts.
Phone calls and emails to the oil companies seeking comment
were not immediately returned.
Filed in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of New
York, the lawsuit alleges violations of the U.S. Commodity
Exchange Act and Sherman Antitrust Law.