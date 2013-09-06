US regulators in talks with EU on energy price probe

* Investigators reading thousands of pages of emails
* Four EC staff looking into claims of manipulation
* European Commission talking to CFTC and Dept of Justice
* Further complaint from new entrant
By Simon Falush and Douwe Miedema
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 6 U.S. regulators are in
talks to join European officials in their investigation of the
oil markets, a European politician said, as both sides hunt for
signs that trading benchmarks have been compromised.
But while the European Union has already raided the offices
of major oil companies and price publisher Platts, the U.S.
derivatives regulator has yet to launch a formal probe, two
people familiar with the matter said.
"(The European Commission) is talking to regulators in the
different member states and to the U.S.," Arlene McCarthy,
vice-chair of the European Parliament's economic and monetary
affairs committee, told Reuters.
"They are talking to the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading
Commission) and the Department of Justice, so there's quite a
level of co-operation going on there," she said.
The European probe is likely to last until next May and is
on a similar scale to the probe into the Libor interest rate
benchmark, McCarthy said.
The EU executive in May raided the offices of oil majors BP
, Shell and Statoil as well as price
reporting agency Platts in an investigation of suspected
manipulation of oil prices.
The CFTC, a leading actor in the Libor scandal in which
three large banks have so far paid fines, is also monitoring
energy markets for any sign that people in the industry have
manipulated benchmarks.
The agency, whose powers have been vastly expanded by the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, has stepped up the pace
of seeking information from market parties about the issue, one
commodity industry source said.
That effort started as long ago as a year, predating the EU
probe, but the agency has not found sufficient evidence to press
for a more formal investigation, two people familiar with the
situation said.
"There are some folks ... that really just don't like it and
would like to push through some sort of enforcement action on
it, but I'm not aware that it's actually made it to enforcement
yet," one of the two sources said.
YEAR-LONG PROBE
The CFTC's surveillance unit, which does not have the power
to subpoena, is carrying out the monitoring. A more formal probe
would need to be done by the agency's enforcement division, but
this usually requires approval by the four commissioners.
McCarthy also said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was
looking into energy price manipulation, a development that had
earlier been reported by Bloomberg.
The CFTC and the Department of Justice declined to comment.
The FTC could not immediately be reached for comment.
Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill, provides clients
with energy price benchmarks set by reporters based on oil
prices collected from market participants. Its assessments are
used in the pricing of the bulk of a $2.5 trillion market in
physical and derivatives deals.
In Europe, investigators need to sift through a huge amount
of information, which means the investigation will take around a
year from its inception, the lead case worker on the probe had
indicated to McCarthy, she said.
"I don't think it's unlike the Libor-type investigation.
They're going through thousands of pages of electronic evidence
that they've picked up. It could a year because of the amount of
information."
Libor rates also are based on a survey of market
participants.
"They're going back to 2007 and going through emails and
chats (instant messages). That's a lot of material. There are
four people on the team working on it," McCarthy said, adding
that the information could lead investigators to broaden the
scope of their enquiries.
"If you look at the Libor investigation, the chatroom stuff
led them to information they weren't expecting," she added.
In May a Hungarian ethanol producer said it had complained
to the European Commission about the fact that Platts would not
let it play a role in the price-setting process.
After the raids, "they had a complaint from a new entrant,
and the complaint fitted in with what their suspicions were",
McCarthy said.