Anti-oil protesters arrested for blocking trains in Washington state

June 18 Police arrested 21 protesters on
Saturday for blocking BNSF Railway Co. freight trains
in Vancouver, Washington, on a line that transports oil and coal
in the Northwest, protesters and a railroad spokesman said.
The Fossil Fuel Resistance Network, conducting its first
protest, blocked the tracks for about three hours before police
handcuffed and detained 21 people who refused to leave.
Hoisting signs reading "I Stand Against Oil Trains" and "Ban
the Bomb Trains," about 100 demonstrators participated, network
spokesman Jessie Braverman said by telephone from the protest
site.
She said the protest was in "direct response" to a June 3
derailment of a Union Pacific train that spilled 42,000
gallons of crude and started a fire in the town of Mosier,
Oregon, along the Columbia River, which marks the border between
Washington and Oregon.
Vancouver is just across the Columbia River from Portland,
Oregon, and Mosier is about 60 miles (100 km) upriver to the
east.
The protest delayed five freight trains, but they were able
to move after the protest ended, BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas
said. The trains were carrying grain and general freight and not
oil or coal, Melonas said. But oil and coal sometimes are
transported on that line, he said.
"It is disruptive. It's costly," Melonas said of the
protest. "These trains carry millions of dollars' worth of
merchandise. We can't tolerate these blockades. We asked that
they moved their protest off site. If not, action will be
taken."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Dan Grebler)