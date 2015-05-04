版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 5日 星期二 04:59 BJT

U.S. EPA cites Bakersfield, Calif. oil train terminal with violations

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO May 4 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cited Plains All American Pipeline LP's Bakersfield crude terminal with violations of the Clean Air Act, according to a notice dated April 30.

The EPA said a previous environmental review was not thorough enough.

The terminal has been operating since November 2014 and can currently receive one 100-car unit train a day carrying crude from the Bakken shale formation as well as heavier tar sands crude from Canada. (Reporting by Rory Carroll)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐