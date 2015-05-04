U.S. EPA cites Bakersfield, Calif. oil train terminal with violations

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
SAN FRANCISCO May 4 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cited Plains All American Pipeline LP's Bakersfield crude terminal with violations of the Clean Air Act, according to a notice dated April 30.
The EPA said a previous environmental review was not thorough enough.
The terminal has been operating since November 2014 and can currently receive one 100-car unit train a day carrying crude from the Bakken shale formation as well as heavier tar sands crude from Canada. (Reporting by Rory Carroll)
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
