FACTBOX-Rapid expansion of US crude-by-rail terminals

Aug 23 Several U.S. railroad terminals to handle crude oil loading and delivery are planned for construction as shippers turn to trains to move barrels into markets where they fetch higher prices.
More Canadian and North Dakota oil production has been heading to the landlocked delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, in pipelines that cannot deliver the crude further south. That has helped to create huge price spreads between light crude in North Dakota and along the Gulf Coast, of up to $35 a barrel.
Flexible railroad routes allow oil cargoes to move to destinations such as St. James, Louisiana where crude fetches the coastal premium, avoiding a glut at Cushing.
Following is a factbox on planned crude-by-rail terminals in the United States:
COMPANY: U.S. Development Group (Texas)
PROJECT: St. James, Louisiana terminal; a delivery hub for coastal U.S. crudes
COMPLETION DATE: October 2011
CAPACITY: Expansion to 130,000 barrels per day (bpd)
CURRENT OPERATIONS: Existing terminal receives 65,000 bpd
in unit trains, mostly from Bakken Shale, North Dakota. Firm
operates in a commercial partnership with U.S. oil logistics
company Plains All American (PAA.N)
COMPANY: U.S. Development Group
PROJECT: New crude-by-rail terminals
COMPLETION DATE: As early as 2012
LOCATION: South Texas, East Coast, West Coast, others
CAPACITY: Unit train terminals to handle 65,000 bpd each
DETAILS: Firm said in June it could build up to five new unit train terminals around the country by 2013, to receive crude from Bakken, Texas's Eagle Ford, and Niobrara in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as Canadian crude
COMPANY: EOG Resources (EOG.N) and NuStar (NS.N) (Texas)
PROJECT: Expand existing terminal to receive unit trains
COMPLETION DATE: First quarter of 2012
LOCATION: St. James
CAPACITY: To receive 70,000 bpd
CURRENT OPERATIONS/DETAILS: Firms said this month they would join forces to expand Nustar's crude-by-rail terminal in St. James, which receives around 20,000 bpd. EOG, a major Bakken oil producer, already operates unit train terminals in Bakken and Stroud, Oklahoma
COMPANY: Savage Cos. (Utah)
PROJECT: Texas unit train receiving terminal
COMPLETION DATE: Second half of 2011
LOCATION: Port Arthur, Texas
CAPACITY: 60,000 bpd
CURRENT OPERATIONS/DETAILS: Utah-based logistics firm plans to build Texas crude-by-rail receiving terminal that may take Canadian or Bakken crude. Savage is also building a unit train terminal in Bakken
COMPANIES: Various
PROJECT: Assorted rail projects to boost Bakken Shale crude loading
COMPLETION DATE: 2012
LOCATION: Bakken Shale/Williston Basin (North Dakota, Wyoming)
CAPACITY: Adding up to 370,000 bpd of loading capacity
CURRENT OPERATIONS/DETAILS: Expansion of Bakken crude-by-rail terminals to bring loading capacity from the current 130,000 bpd to 500,000 bpd. New York-based Hess (adding 130,000 bpd terminal), Oklahoma-based Musket Corp (adding 70,000 bpd terminal), Utah-based Savage (adding 90,000 bpd terminal) and Texas-based Rangeland Energy (adding 80,000 bpd terminal).
Rangeland has signed a deal with refiner Tesoro Corp
(TSO.N) to supply Bakken crude by rail to its Washington State
refinery beginning in 2012.
Savage says it is in talks with various refiners on the East and West coasts for Bakken crude supply deals by railroad. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Dale Hudson)
