US Development doubles crude-by-rail terminal

HOUSTON, April 17 U.S. Development Group LLC has
completed the doubling of crude-by-rail unloading capacity at
its St. James, Louisiana terminal, raising capacity to 130,000
barrels per day, the company said Tuesday.
U.S. Development also said it will complete more tracks by
June so the terminal can handle additional growth in crude oil
unit train traffic. The terminal is served by Union Pacific
Railroad.
A glut of oil in the U.S. Midwest and a shortage of
pipelines to the Gulf Coast have caused producers of growing oil
output in North Dakota, Texas and other areas to turn to
railroad shipments and barges.
The St. James terminal already receives unit trains of oil,
condensate and related products from the Bakken, Niobrara and
Eagle Ford shale plays. The terminal is connected to a Plains
Marketing storage terminal and linked to pipelines.
"Our network of unit train hubs leads the industry in its
reach and capacity, giving our customers maximum flexibility in
moving oil and condensates to strategic markets," said Mike Day,
vice president of U.S. Development.