US Development doubles crude-by-rail terminal

* Capacity of St. James terminal is now 130,000 bpd

* Receives crude trains from several shale projects

HOUSTON, April 17 U.S. Development Group LLC has completed the doubling of crude-by-rail unloading capacity at its St. James, Louisiana terminal, raising capacity to 130,000 barrels per day, the company said Tuesday.

U.S. Development also said it will complete more tracks by June so the terminal can handle additional growth in crude oil unit train traffic. The terminal is served by Union Pacific Railroad.

A glut of oil in the U.S. Midwest and a shortage of pipelines to the Gulf Coast have caused producers of growing oil output in North Dakota, Texas and other areas to turn to railroad shipments and barges.

The St. James terminal already receives unit trains of oil, condensate and related products from the Bakken, Niobrara and Eagle Ford shale plays. The terminal is connected to a Plains Marketing storage terminal and linked to pipelines.

"Our network of unit train hubs leads the industry in its reach and capacity, giving our customers maximum flexibility in moving oil and condensates to strategic markets," said Mike Day, vice president of U.S. Development.