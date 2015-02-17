COLUMN-U.S. oil trains are taking high-stakes risks with lives: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 17 Five hundred and ninety one days
have passed since a train carrying crude oil derailed and
incinerated the town of Lac Megantic in Quebec.
In that time, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)
has still not finalised new safety rules on tank car standards
and operational controls for trains carrying highly flammable
liquids.
DOT started working on new rules in April 2012 -- more than
a year before the devastating fire at Lac Megantic in July 2013,
which claimed the lives of 47 people -- so the process has so
far taken 1,041 days.
DOT has now sent a draft to the Office of Management and
Budget (OMB) for final review and revisions but does not expect
the final rule to be gazetted until May 12.
Even then, new tank car standards could be phased in over
several years by 2017/18, and oil shippers are pressing for an
even longer transition period.
If the timetable now sticks, it will have taken at least six
years to implement new standards for tank cars that were
recognised as necessary back in 2012. It is an astonishing
example of regulatory failure.
This is unacceptably slow. While regulators, lobbyists and
lawyers for crude shippers have been sparring in Washington over
whether new standards are necessary, and how long the industry
should be given to comply with them, crude-carrying trains have
been derailing and catching fire with frightening frequency.
On Monday, a crude-carrying train operated by CSX railroad
derailed in West Virginia, setting at least 14 tank cars
ablaze and forcing the evacuation of two nearby towns.
On the day before, a train operated by Canadian National
Railway and carrying 100 tank cars of crude derailed in
a remote part of northern Ontario and caught fire.
Since Lac Megantic, there have been at least 11 other
serious derailments across the United States and Canada
involving trains shipping large volumes of oil, according to a
tally published by the Congressional Research Service ("U.S.
rail transport of crude oil: background and issues for
Congress", Dec 2014).
Serious incidents involving crude-carrying trains posing a
significant threat to life, property and the environment are
occurring on average once every seven weeks.
Between 2006 and April 2014, there were 16 significant
accidents involving high-hazard trains carrying crude oil or
ethanol. In total 281 tank cars derailed, nearly 5 million
gallons of crude or ethanol were released when the tank cars
were breached, and there were 48 fatalities, according to the
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
So far, most of the derailments have occurred in remote
areas and small rural communities, lessening their impact, both
in terms of physical damage and political sensitivity. But it is
only a matter of time before a train derails in a major urban
area like Chicago or Albany, both of which are rail centres
handling large numbers of oil trains, causing mass casualties.
No other industry would be allowed to tolerate such an
appalling safety record.
UNSAFE TANK CARS
The problem has been extensively chronicled in accident
investigation reports by the NTSB dating as far back as 1992.
Unlike the pressure tank cars used to transport other highly
flammable or poisonous liquids, the DOT-111 design tank cars
which carry most crude and ethanol cannot reliably contain their
load in the event of an accident.
DOT-111 tank cars lack full head shields to prevent end-on
punctures in the event of a collision. Their tank walls are
significantly thinner. There is no requirement for them to have
thermal protection to protect against fire. And many have
fittings which shear off in accidents, according to NTSB ("Rail
accidents involving crude oil and ethanol releases," April
2014).
NTSB has repeatedly warned DOT-111 tank cars are not
suitable for carrying flammable loads like crude and ethanol.
Canada has already mandated their accelerated phase-out
following Lac Megantic.
But the United States is still arguing over who should have
primary responsibility for improving train safety and how long
shippers should be given to phase out unsafe tank cars.
WHO IS RESPONSIBLE
Oil shippers argue the railroads need to do a better job of
keeping trains and tank cars on the rails, while railroads argue
shippers need to use better tank cars that will not catch fire.
Obviously, the solution requires both. In an ideal world,
tank cars should never come off the rails; the number of
derailments has indeed been alarmingly high. But accidents
happen and it is critical that when they do, tank cars should
contain their contents safely until emergency responders can
deal with the situation.
Attempts to address the safety problem have become bogged
down by fighting over whether crude is really a highly flammable
liquid (the answer to that question should be obvious by now);
whether DOT-111 tank cars are up to the job (the answer is
clearly no); and how quickly DOT-111 tank cars should be phased
out of crude service (within three years or up to a decade).
Railroad operators have made relatively speedy progress in
agreeing new rules and operating procedures for trains carrying
large volumes of crude and ethanol which went into effect in
August 2013 ("Circular OT-55-N: Recommended railroad operating
practices for transportation of hazardous materials").
Procedures for "key trains" include lower speed limits,
heightened safety protocols which give such high-hazard trains
priority over all other traffic on the network and require more
frequent track inspections, as well as routing them around
densely-populated urban areas where possible.
Crude oil shippers have responded much more slowly, arguing
that crude is not especially dangerous and they should be given
much longer to phase out DOT-111s.
The problem is exacerbated by the allocation of liability.
Most DOT-111 tank cars are owned by shippers rather than the
railroads themselves. But in the event of an accident, it is the
railroad which is held responsible.
As common carriers, railroads must accept any cargo,
including crude, provided it is offered in a tank car with an
approved design, which at the moment includes DOT-111s.
As some railroad executives have noted, every time they
accept a dangerous consignment such as chlorine, ammonia or a
large number of oil tank cars, the potential liabilities mean
they are quite literally betting the company. In contrast,
shippers are largely exempted from liability.
PLAYING RUSSIAN ROULETTE
If the U.S. government insists on a new rule that phases out
DOT-111 tank cars from crude oil and ethanol service, the costs
will largely fall on the shippers, who will have to replace
their tank cars.
Little wonder oil shippers have tenaciously fought proposals
for an accelerated phase out of DOT-111s from oil and ethanol
service, raising concerns about the rule-making process itself
and citing limitations on how quickly more tank cars could be
ordered.
Aggressive lobbying and lawyering has slowed the regulatory
response to the problem in the United States. But it is a
short-sighted approach which is putting the entire oil-by-rail
industry in jeopardy.
With serious accidents running at one every seven weeks or
so, it is only a matter of time before one occurs in a big urban
area and causes mass casualties. In the politically charged
aftermath, the entire crude by rail will be at risk.
It is time to remove the lawyers and lobbyists from the
process and reach a top-level political and business decision
between the DOT and chief executives from both the railroads and
the shipping companies to accelerate the phase out of dangerous
DOT-111 tank cars and protect the entire industry.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)