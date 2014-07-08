Kansas City Southern, Global Partners plan Texas oil rail terminal

NEW YORK, July 8 Railroad owner Kansas City
Southern has teamed up with oil product distributor
Global Partners LP to build a major oil train terminal
in Port Arthur, Texas that will import crude from Western
Canada, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
The terminal, which will initially be able to accept up to
two trainloads of oil each day, would be one of the largest of
its kind in the United States and could nearly double the amount
of viscous Canadian crude sent to the U.S. Gulf Coast for
refining.
The project will be built on a 200-acre (80-hectare) plot
leased by Global from Kansas City Southern, construction permits
pending. The companies did not give a timeline for start-up.
It represents an opportunity "to capitalize on strong demand
for the movement of Western Canadian crude initially to one of
the world's premier refining centers in the U.S. Gulf Coast,"
said KCS President and Chief Executive David Starling.
The terminal is part of a wider move by North American
energy producers and railroads to ship oil by train as pipelines
lag growing output in remote regions. From nearly none in 2008,
there are now about 90 oil-by-rail projects in various stages of
development in the United States alone. Trains carry about 1
million barrels of U.S. oil daily.
A typical train exclusively carrying crude can hold around
70,000 barrels, making this terminal's potential around 140,000
barrels per day (bpd), one of the biggest in the United States.
Running at capacity, it could nearly double the average 150,000
bpd of Canadian crude that already heads to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
