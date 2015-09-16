Moody's lowers outlook for oil and gas majors

LONDON, Sept 16 Moody's lowered its outlook for
a group of top oil and gas companies to negative on Wednesday
saying the sharp drop in oil prices would weigh on revenue into
2016.
With oil having shed more than half of its value since last
June, companies such as Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil
and Total have lowered their spending by up to
20 percent, cutting thousands of jobs and reducing costs.
Further reductions will be needed next year, which will hurt
companies' long-term production growth, Moody's said.
The sector's free cashflow, or revenue minus spending and
dividends, was negative in 2014 as a result of high costs and is
expected to plummet to a negative $80 billion in 2015 and only
slightly improve in 2016 to $55 billion, the ratings agency
said.
Moody's has lowered its oil price outlook several times
since 2014. It currently expects benchmark Brent crude oil to
average $55 per barrel in 2015 and $57 a barrel in 2016.
Moody's expects companies to sell $40-$60 billion of assets
in 2015-2016 to improve cashflow after divesting $70 billion in
2013 and 2014.
Among oil majors, Moody's sees the outlook as stable for
Exxon, Total, Chevron, Statoil, Eni MI>
and OMV while the outlook for Shell and Repsol
is negative. BP stands alone with a positive
outlook.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)