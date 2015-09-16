UPDATE 1-Moody's lowers outlook for oil and gas sector

(Adds graphic)
LONDON, Sept 16 Moody's lowered its outlook for
the integrated oil and gas sector to negative on Wednesday,
saying the sharp drop in oil prices would weigh on revenue into
2016.
With oil having shed more than half of its value since June
2014, companies such as Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil
and Total have lowered spending by up to 20
percent, cutting thousands of jobs and reducing costs.
Further reductions will be needed next year, which will hurt
companies' long-term production growth, Moody's said in a
report. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/zyj65w)
The sector's free cashflow, or revenue minus spending and
dividends, was negative in 2014 as a result of high costs and is
expected to plummet to a negative $80 billion in 2015 and only
slightly improve in 2016 to $55 billion, the ratings agency
said.
Moody's has lowered its oil price outlook several times
since 2014. It currently expects benchmark Brent crude oil to
average $55 per barrel in 2015 and $57 a barrel in 2016. Brent
was trading at around $48 a barrel on Wednesday.
Moody's expects companies to sell $40-$60 billion of assets
in 2015-2016 to improve cashflow after divesting $70 billion in
2013 and 2014.
Moody's in its report did not change its outlooks for
individual oil and gas majors. It currently sees the outlook as
stable for Exxon, Total, Chevron, Statoil, Eni
MI> and OMV while the outlook for Shell and
Repsol is negative. BP stands alone with a
positive outlook.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely and Susan
Fenton)