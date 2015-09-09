Western Refining to run 100 pct of El Paso refinery on Four Corners crude

Sept 9 Western Refining said on Wednesday it will replace 100 percent of the sweet crude slate at its 128,000 barrel per day (bpd) El Paso, Texas refinery to take cost-advantaged local crudes.

The company CEO Jeff Stevens said the refinery is currently running between 80,000-85,000 bpd of local crude.

The firm is also evaluating a 10,000-15,000 bpd expansion of the refinery, slated for completion in 2017-2018.

Western expects the switch in feedslates to add between $20-25 million in profit generated from the El Paso refinery by the first quarter of 2017 . (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)