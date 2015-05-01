Little chance Big Oil's refining boom will last for long

* Refining and trading made 60pct of oil majors' profits in
Q1
* Strong margins to fade by Q4 2015
* Golden age will not change need for refinery closures
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, May 1 The world's top oil companies can
expect only limited solace from refining for the rest of the
year, even as the often-troubled segment proved valuable in the
face of sinking oil prices.
Overcapacity in the sector previously made it the bane of
integrated oil majors such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell
, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Total
and Eni.
But the situation was reversed by weak crude prices, so that
combined profits for the oil majors from refining and trading
represented 60 percent of total earnings in the first quarter of
2015, compared with 18 percent last year, according to Reuters
calculations.
In contrast, companies without refining divisions felt the
brunt of the oil price collapse, with Norway's Statoil
for instance swinging to surprise net loss.
Refining and trading is now expected to cushion companies'
results in the second quarter, albeit less so after oil prices
gained more than 20 percent in April.
"The refining boom is probably already running down in
April," Simon Henry, Shell's chief financial officer, said on
Thursday, adding that positive factors such as relatively high
levels of maintenance, reducing overcapacity, were beginning to
subside.
BP expected refining margins in the second quarter to be
similar to the first due to high levels of global refinery
maintenance.
Energy consultancy FGE said the U.S. driving season and
Middle Eastern distillate demand during the summer would prolong
the scenario, but by the fourth quarter refining would again be
a drag. And any increase in crude prices would further weaken
refining margins.
FGE expects margins to fall to just $2 per barrel in Europe
by the fourth quarter, from around $6 per barrel now, and to
roughly halve in the United States to around $5 to $6 per barrel
from now to the end of the year.
"That doesn't leave much to cover fixed (refining) costs,"
FGE's Steve Sawyer said. "You won't see (strong downstream) for
much longer."
NO GAME CHANGER
Ultimately, companies such as France's Total and
Italy's Eni are unlikely to change plans to scale down
refining in Europe as they face growing overseas competition and
limited regional demand.
Shell's Henry said he sees a "self correction" in margins
coming soon, while Sawyer said new production and a relatively
high level of stored products would weigh on the industry.
"You have something of a perfect storm for refineries in the
fourth quarter," Sawyer said. "Refinery output in the Middle
East is set to be 1 million barrels per day higher than last
year. Where is all that product going to go?"
Abu Dhabi's newly expanded Ruwais refinery expects to be
fully up and running by June. India's biggest refiner IOC also
began last month operations at its new Paradip refinery.
Additionally, traders who used the drop in oil prices
earlier this year to store oil in order to sell it at higher
prices in the future, a market structure known as contango, are
expected to offload some of those products.
BP said it will gradually sell throughout 2015 more than
$1.25 billion of oil, the equivalent of around 23 million
barrels, it had stored earlier this year.
"When we look back at 2015," Sawyer said, "the second half
of the year will be a lot different than the first half."
(Editing by David Holmes)