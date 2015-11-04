WRAPUP-Despite gloom, four U.S. shale oil firms lift output views

Nov 4 A handful of U.S. shale oil producers are
pushing up their production forecasts, saying efficiency gains
from drilling in prime rock are helping them eke out more crude
in the middle of the worst price crash in six years.
The slightly bolder outlooks this week from Oasis Petroleum
Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Pioneer Natural
Resources Co and Diamondback Energy Inc show
that the confident swagger that typified the U.S. shale boom's
early days has yet to be fully tempered by the more than 50
percent drop in oil prices since last year.
Though the consensus view is that rig productivity in U.S.
shale basins is stalling to portend a drop in national output as
companies struggle to pump more with less, some firms appear to
still be finding new ways to drill wells faster and frack them
more intensively at a lower price.
"Over time, we continue to think we'll need less rigs than
we're even saying now," Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Scott
Sheffield told investors on Thursday.
Shares of Oasis, Devon and Pioneer rose more than 2 percent
after their respective forecasts were announced. Shares of Oasis
and Devon have lost about a quarter of their value this year,
while those of Pioneer have held mostly steady.
Sheffield said Pioneer, which is adding rigs, expects to
grow production 11 percent this year, up from a previous view of
10 percent. The company also confirmed it would grow 15 percent
per year through 2018 thanks in part to cost cuts and tweaked
technology. It produced 211,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd) in the third quarter.
Some of the flatlining of U.S. rig productivity has come as
producers experiment with lower cost techniques for fracking,
which involves injecting liquids and sand at high pressure into
wells to coax oil from rock.
Pioneer said some of its well performance in the Eagle Ford
shale of Texas was hurt recently when it tried to complete wells
with lower fluid concentrations. In the future, it said wells
would be fracked with more fluid and more sand so as to boost
production.
At Oasis, executives now expect the company to produce
49,700 to 50,100 boepd, up from a previous estimate of 49,000 to
50,000 boepd.
Oasis Chief Executive Thomas Nusz cited the company's use of
ceramics and other techniques to boost production, and touted a
drop of more than 50 percent in capital spending and other
costs.
And at Devon, Chief Executive Dave Hager raised the
company's full-year production growth outlook for the second
time this year.
"We are delivering this incremental production growth with
significantly lower costs," Hager said in a statement, adding he
expects Devon to cut about $1 billion from its budget by year
end.
Diamondback raised the lower end of the range for its
production guidance to 31,000 boepd from 30,000 boepd while
saying it would come in at the low end of its expected capital
spending of $400 million to $450 million. The top end for
production stayed at 32,000 boepd.
"We continue to deliver robust well results ... while
lowering both well costs and total expenses," stated Diamondback
CEO Travis Stice.
