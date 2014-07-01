Russia's Rosneft says will take Gazprom to court over pipeline refusal

BRIEF-Guolao Investments reports 7 pct passive stake in JinkoSolar Holding
* Guolao Investments reports 7 pct passive stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd as of april 14 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pWSdFx) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 1 Russia's Rosneft said on Tuesday it would take gas producer Gazprom to court if it refused to offer the state-controlled oil producer access to a gas pipeline due to be built to China.
A spokesman for Gazprom declined immediate comment.
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, could consider an initial public offering (IPO) to raise capital so it can face competition from the likes of Uber.
LONDON, April 24 The launch of the London Metal Exchange's new precious metals contracts will be delayed until July 10, more than a month later than previously announced, it said on Monday.