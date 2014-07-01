版本:
Russia's Rosneft says will take Gazprom to court over pipeline refusal

MOSCOW, July 1 Russia's Rosneft said on Tuesday it would take gas producer Gazprom to court if it refused to offer the state-controlled oil producer access to a gas pipeline due to be built to China.

A spokesman for Gazprom declined immediate comment.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
