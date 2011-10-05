CORRECTED-Learn safety lessons, regulators tell oil firms

(Corrects attribution of quote in third paragraph)
* Say oil industry repeats same mistakes without learning
* U.S. to regulate contractors of offshore oil firms
* European Commission looking into new regulations
By Gwladys Fouche
STAVANGER, Norway, Oct 5 Oil and gas companies
must improve the way they deal with safety issues in the wake of
the Gulf of Mexico and Montara oil spills, regulators said at a
two-day conference on safety in the sector.
The issue has come to the fore in the wake of the last
year's BP Macondo oil spill that killed 11 people in the
gulf and the 2009 accident at a well in the Montara field
operated by Thailand's PTT in the Timor Sea off
Australia.
"Why do we wait until there is a major accident for things
to happen?" Magne Ognedal, head of the Norwegian Petroleum
Safety Authority Norway (PSA), asked representatives of oil
majors, industry lobbies and safety agencies.
"The likelihood of a major incident in the European Union is
not insignificant. It can be reduced," said Jan Panek, a senior
official in the European Commission's Directorate for
Energy .
He added: "Accidents do happen in the EU and happen more
frequently than what the big headlines in the press suggest,
whether it is Piper Alpha, Montara or Macondo."
Piper Alpha was an oil rig in the North Sea that caught fire
in 1988, killing 167 people, while Macondo refers to the name of
the well drilled by BP in the Gulf of Mexico .
The causes of these two accidents were strikingly similar,
one psychologist specialising in safety culture said, noting
that reading the investigative report in the BP spill was like
reading the Cullen report on Piper Alpha.
"The lessons are not being learned," said Mark Fleming of
Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Canada. "A lack of decent
risk management, poor safety culture, a lack of commitment from
management -- it is the same issues from an organisational
perspective."
Regulators said oil firms should comply with current rules
and procedures, train their staffs better and improve the way
they drill wells, maintain facilities and conduct routine
procedures.
Their recommendations will be announced in the coming days.
The British safety regulator said there were around 70 major
or significant hydrocarbon releases per year in the British part
of the North Sea -- "significant" meaning that the release could
cause multiple fatalities and escalate further .
"The causes are usually pretty standard... it is
not rocket science," Steve Walker, head of the offshore safety
division at UK Health and Safety, told Reuters.
"It is lack of assessing risk, lack of control of the work,
people cutting in the wrong pipework, people doing a shoddy job,
making or breaking pipework, corrosion that should have been
anticipated and monitored."
Even in Norway, whose safety regime is considered one of the
best worldwide, oil companies can do more to ensure safety, the
country's oil safety watchdog said, adding that the BP oil spill
holds lessons for everyone operating in the Nordic country.
"Neither our petroleum industry nor our government can be
satisfied with the present position," Ognedal of the
PSA told the conference.
Norway is concerned by the way oil companies now manage
wells, he told Reuters, calling for improved expertise
along with better management of well barriers, such as
blowout preventers, shutdown valves and other measures.
Norway's DNO and Britain's Premier Oil were
both denied permission to drill wells in the past as they failed
to show they could do it properly, Ognedal said.
He ruled out, however, an overhaul of the country's safety
regime, which he felt was unnecessary. So did his British
counterpart.
CONSIDERING NEW MEASURES
U.S. authorities are looking to regulate the contractors of
oil companies that work offshore, a senior federal official
said, a change from current practice under which the regulator
mainly scrutinises operators.
"There is a virtue in the administrative clarity in going
only against the operators and not confusing the picture,"
Michael Bromwich, director of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy
Management, Regulation and Enforcement, told reporters.
"But in those instances when the violations by contractors
are bad enough ... we should go after them as well."
The European Commission is looking at whether to introduce
new rules and safety regulations, the commission official said
without adding when an announcement could be made.
"Possible EU action should involve promotion of best
practice, strict and clear liability regimes in all EU waters,
transparency and public oversight, effective emergency
mechanisms," he told the conference. "We must fill in a void
that exists at the European level."