PNG LNG partners look to multi-year spot cargo deals

MELBOURNE Aug 23 ExxonMobil Corp's
Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (LNG) project is eyeing
multi-year contracts for sales of spot cargoes to soak up excess
production, co-owner Oil Search said on Tuesday.
The unusual move for the LNG industry, dominated by
long-term contracts, reflects strong output at PNG LNG, which is
producing 12 percent above nameplate capacity at 7.7 million
tonnes per annum (mtpa) two years after start-up.
The project sold eight spot cargoes in the first half of
this year, beyond the 6.6 mtpa locked in long-term contracts to
customers in Japan, China and Taiwan.
The project is in the process of having the proven reserves
in its foundation gas fields recertified, which Oil Search is
confident will result in a bigger reserve base that could
underpin multi-year contracts for future spot cargoes.
"With a positive outlook on the recertification, we'd
certainly be looking at longer term strips of sales - contracts
that would be potentially a number of years," Julian Fowles, Oil
Search's executive general manager for PNG, told analysts on a
conference call.
Such contracts would cover a substantial portion of spot
volumes, and the "strips" could extend to as long as five to
seven years, he said.
Marketing for PNG LNG is handled by ExxonMobil for all the
partners.
Of the eight spot cargoes sold in the first half of 2016,
six went to Japanese customers, who like the PNG gas for its
high heating value, or high energy content. Other buyers outside
the core customers have also started picking up spot cargoes.
"So we've got other customers getting used to PNG LNG
product - and that's also very good for future marketing of
longer term spot cargoes," Fowles said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)