Enterprise says Seaway Twin running at around half capacity

FREEPORT, Texas Jan 16 Enterprise Products Partners said on Friday its Seaway Twin pipeline may not run at full capacity for the time being on low oil prices.

It is running at 200,000-250,000 barrels per day (bpd) now, versus capacity of 450,000 bpd, Enterprise COO Jim Teague said.

The line connects to Enbridge's Illinois-to-Oklahoma Flanagan South and is part of a network that is ramping up and carrying crude from Canada to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners.

With access to the Texas gulf coast, Enbridge CEO Al Monaco said the company may look at crude projects that link over to St. James Louisiana, an important logistics hub. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade)