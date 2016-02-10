UPDATE 3-Russia's Sechin floats idea of oil output cuts

* Sechin suggests 1 million bpd cut by major producers
* Rosneft CEO doesn't say if Moscow would contribute to plan
* Says oil price drop driven by OPEC decision
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso
LONDON, Feb 10 The head of Russian state-run oil
company Rosneft on Wednesday floated the idea of a
coordinated output cut by major oil-producing countries to prop
up sagging prices but fell short of saying whether Moscow would
contribute to such a plan.
Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin, a close ally of
President Vladimir Putin, told the IP Week conference in London
that the global oil glut was predominantly the fault of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Sechin suggested major oil producers cut production by 1
million barrels per day (bpd) to reduce oversupply, which he
estimated at 1.5 million bpd.
"A coordinated supply cut by major exporters by around 1
million barrels per day would sharply reduce uncertainty and
would move the market towards reasonable pricing levels," he
said.
Oil prices have slumped more than 70 percent to near $30 a
barrel over the past 18 months as supply exceeded demand after
OPEC, seeking to drive higher-cost producers out of the market,
decided not to cut production.
Sechin has in the past criticised OPEC's strategy, saying
the group, of which Russia is not a member, had "lost its
teeth". He has also said Moscow would never cooperate with OPEC
as Russia's oil industry could withstand any price rout thanks
to cheap labour and a weak local currency.
On Wednesday, Sechin gave similar messages but chose his
words more carefully, rarely mentioning OPEC and blaming only
"some producers" for creating the glut.
Oil markets have risen in recent weeks on hopes of a deal
between OPEC and non-OPEC producers after a number of Russian
officials suggested dialogue should begin.
But Putin has not spoken yet on the subject. Wednesday's
speech by Sechin was also his first statement on the subject in
recent weeks.
WHO WILL CUT?
Sechin declined to say whether Russia would participate in
any coordinated cut, when quizzed by reporters after the speech.
"Who are we supposed to be talking to about cuts? Will Saudi
Arabia or Iran cut production?" Sechin asked.
Struggling oil-producing countries have urged OPEC leader
Saudi Arabia in recent weeks to call a special meeting to
discuss output cuts.
Riyadh has indicated it would be willing to consider a cut
only if all major producers agreed to one, while Iraq and Iran
have said they intend to boost their output this year.
Sechin said he expected Iran to ramp up oil production to
between 5 million and 6 million bpd by 2025 from 3 million now
as the country opens up after the lifting of sanctions.
Sechin also said U.S. shale production, another key driver
behind the global glut, would decline in the long term.
"Shale oil production has its limitations in scope and time
... U.S. shale oil production will reach its peak in 2020," he
said.
Sechin said however that onshore U.S. producers had proven
more resilient to the oil price downturn.
"Shale oil markets reacted very quickly to the price shock
as productivity rose dramatically, costs of production dropped
and fracking became more efficient," Sechin said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso; Editing by Dale
Hudson and Louise Heavens)