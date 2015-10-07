Oilfield cannibals: to save cash, U.S. drillers strip idle rigs

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Oct 7 Cam Hewell runs Premium Oilfield
Technologies, a small company that makes equipment and spare
parts for drilling rigs from North Dakota to Texas. Like his
rivals, he is trying to withstand the worst oilfield downturn in
six years, but they face a vexing obstacle: cannibals.
In a bid to save cash, rig owners are cannibalizing parts
such as motors and drill pipe from idled rigs to fix 800 active
ones in the U.S. when stuff breaks.
In good times, they would buy new equipment from companies
like Hewell's or industry leader National Oilwell Varco Inc
when parts fail. Now, they just pick over any of about
1,100 rigs idled by the price crash.
Cannibalization is so widespread in this downturn that
services companies and others say even after oil prices recover
it will take six months or more to see a significant rebound in
drilling and production - a timeframe that will allay fears of a
quick uptick in drilling promptly sinking prices again.
NOV has said so many rigs are idled that firms could
cannibalize drill pipe for up to a year before placing new
orders.
"(Cannibalization) will slow the industry's ability to ramp
the rig count back up so it will delay the production response
from oil prices," said James West, oilfield services analyst
with Evercore ISI.
While there are no official statistics available,
cannibalization has been so pervasive in this slump that
industry experts say it is possible a majority of the 1,100 rigs
that are not working have been scoured for parts.
Land rig utilization is hovering around 60 percent for
larger U.S. drilling contractors, according to data from Tulsa,
Oklahoma-based Helmerich & Payne Inc, which has a higher
utilization rate because it has a fleet of newer rigs.
The slowdown in drilling prompted by a 50 percent slide in
crude from $100 a barrel last year is expected to cause a drop
in U.S. oil output. The Energy Information Administration sees
U.S. crude production falling 4 percent to 8.8 million barrels a
day in 2016.
There are lots of spares available because the U.S. rig
fleet was near a 15-year high when prices started to tumble.
While most parts are scavenged from onshore rigs, offshore
driller Noble Corp Plc took off a helipad and the floor
from a crew cabin from a rig that was slated for retirement and
used the parts to make improvements on a rig contracted to Hess
Corp.
NOV has said that its sales of spare parts were being hurt
by companies cannibalizing parts from idle rigs.
"Cannibalizing is not an uncommon practice in the industry,
and more so on land than offshore, but it has gone up in the
downturn because more rigs are being retired or idled now," said
Grant Almond, senior vice president of technology and product
development at National Oilwell.
While that may hurt the Houston-based company's business
now, a rebound in orders is expected when exploration and
production companies start investing again in new wells and
putting rigs back to work.
Sales at the National Oilwell's spare parts and repair
business, the rig aftermarket division, fell 16 percent to $657
million in the last-reported quarter.
Stacey Locke, chief executive of contract driller Pioneer
Energy Services Corp's, said the majority of the 25 rigs
the company had divested in the earlier part of the year were
sold for parts and pieces to smaller drilling contractors and
equipment dealers. His company also keeps some refurbished
pieces on standby.
Investors, still seeing an oversupply of rigs, and are
encouraging companies to scrap more rigs to halt the slide in
daily rental rates, now around $20,000, depending on the rig's
speed and power.
"Companies have to continue to scrap idle rigs and do all
that they can to balance supply with demand," said Robert
Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors.
However, the scrapping of more rigs would likely increase
the number of those ripe for cannibalizing, analysts said.
To escape the downturn gripping the U.S. shale market,
Premium Oilfield is expanding in the Middle East.
"Our U.S. domestic customers, the oil producers, are
shutting off all capital spending on just about anything," said
Hewell, whose Houston company is backed by Houston-based private
equity firm Global Energy Capital LP.
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Terry
Wade and Alan Crosby)