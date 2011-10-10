Exxon, Conoco say Yellowstone oil sheen not theirs

BRIEF-CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS REPORTS Q1 LOSS $0.01 PER SHARE FROM CONT OPS
* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
Oct 10 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Monday
it had no reason to believe an oil sheen on the Yellowstone
River in Montana came from its Billings refinery but it had
moved to contain the oil to minimize any environmental impact.
"At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7, an oil sheen was observed on the Yellowstone River upstream of the refinery," Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore said.
Moore said an oil-spill response team for the 60,000-barrels-per-day refinery had laid a containment boom at the point of origin.
A spokesman for the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality said ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 58,000-bpd refinery in
Billings is located north of Exxon's on the river and that they
shared some pipelines and infrastructure.
A spokesman for ConocoPhillips said it did not believe the sheen was related to them.
"We are aware of this report and conducted our own investigation; we found no reason to believe it is related to our operations," said Rich Johnson, the ConocoPhillips spokesman.
Exxon said Billings refinery operations are normal. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
* Orvana reports first quarter financial results; operations positioned to deliver increased gold production
Feb 7 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , best known for its hugely popular "Grand Theft Auto" video game series, cut its profit forecast for its fiscal year 2017, largely due to higher royalty payments.