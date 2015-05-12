S.Korea prosecutors raid offices of KNOC, BofA-Merrill over Canada refiner deal

SEOUL May 12 South Korean prosecutors raided
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) and the local office of Bank of
America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday in a probe over the
state oil firm's 2009 acquisition of a Canadian refiner, two
people familiar with the matter said.
South Korean authorities have been investigating loss-making
overseas energy investments by state-run companies during the
government of the country's previous president, Lee Myung-bak.
The raids were conducted by a total of about 30 prosecutors
and included a visit to the home of former KNOC CEO Kang
Young-won, KNOC spokesman Han Kwang-yeol told Reuters. At KNOC's
headquarters in Ulsan, prosecutors took documents and computer
disks related to the investment, Han said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised KNOC on its
acquisition of Harvest Operations Corp.
Officials with the Seoul prosecutors' office and a spokesman
for Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
KNOC paid C$4.07 billion ($3.38 billion) for Harvest,
including C$930 million for the refining unit. KNOC said last
November it had finalised a deal to sell Harvest's refining
subsidiary, North Atlantic Refining Ltd, to SilverRange
Financial Partners Llc for C$97.3 million.
KNOC's net losses from buying and operating the
115,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery grew to C$1.48 billion due
to worsening margins, it said last year.
($1 = 1.2040 Canadian dollars)
