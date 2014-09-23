S.Korean refiners may see lube oil lifeline slip away

* Profits from lube business plug gaping hole from refining
* Capacity increase may bite lube margins in late 2014
By Meeyoung Cho and Chris Lee
SEOUL, Sept 23 Profits from robust lubricant oil
sales helped offset steep refining losses at South Korea's top
three oil refiners in the first half, but planned production
hikes later this year threaten to erode margins and sever their
earnings lifeline.
Korean refiners have focused on specialty lubricants, using
heavy oil upgrading systems to feed residual oil from the
refinery process into lube base oil, and have enjoyed robust
sales this year to Europe and the United States.
Profits in lube base oil, the feedstock for engine oils and
greases, covered nearly two-thirds of refining losses at South
Korea's top three refiners despite making up only six percent of
sales, helping them weather a refining industry downturn.
"Refineries are experiencing many losses when it comes to
refining ... they're passably making a profit in lubricants and
chemicals. The lubricant market isn't doing well like it was
back in 2011 but it's still basically an oligopoly market," said
Yeon-ju Park, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
SK Lubricants Co Ltd, owned by SK Innovation Co Ltd
, GS Caltex Corp and S-Oil Corp reported
combined profits from their lube oil and lubricant businesses of
389 billion Korean won ($374 million) over the first six months
of this year, doubling year on year, according to an analysis of
company filings.
Over the same period, SK Energy, also owned by SK
Innovation, GS Caltex and S-Oil accrued a combined 623 billion
won operating loss in their refining businesses, which were hit
by weak oil prices and soft regional energy demand, swinging
from 509 billion won profit a year earlier.
But a planned 30 percent increase in four South Korean
refiners' lube oil production capacity - to 144,300 barrels per
day (bpd) - before the end of the year poses a major risk to
lubricant revenues, and could expose the country's energy giants
to harsher operating conditions, analysts said.
South Korea has the fourth-largest refining capacity in Asia
Pacific at 2.9 million bpd, but run rates and refinery sales
have eased this year, although lube oil and lubricant sales
jumped 17 percent in the first half to 3.4 trillion won.
ADDING CAPACITY
Lube oil has five major markets depending on quality and
usages, the largest of which are 'Grade II' for industries and
automobiles, and 'Group III' for premium market vehicles.
European and U.S. demand for high-end automobiles is
projected to remain brisk, but premium lube production capacity
is rising.
"They're all flocking at the same time because they have no
other choice. This is part of the reason why lubricating oil
product prices are unable to rise," said Kyu-won Hwang, an
analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
South Korea's combined lube production capacity will jump 30
percent to 144,300 bpd later this year as SK Lubricants jointly
with Spain's Repsol will open a 13,300 bpd plant and
Hyundai Oilbank with Shell Petroleum Co, a refining unit of
Royal Dutch Shell, will start 20,000 bpd plant.
Shell is also betting on lubricants along with its chemicals
and retail fuel sales to help it boost the performance of its
downstream division, where oil refining will remain a drag on
earnings in many regions.
"The supply is out there, and lubricating oil margins are
also easing, so profits will be diminished," said Young-joo Son,
a senior analyst at Kyobo Investment Trust.
(1 US dollar = 1,042.5 Korean won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Chris Lee; Editing by Richard
Pullin)