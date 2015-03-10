Exxon, Shell's spending patterns may help them through oil price drop

* Two biggest oil firms have finished major projects
* Exxon, Shell able to cut 2015 spending
* All oil majors face 2015 negative cashflow
* Set to increase borrowing easily to cover shortfalls
By Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 10 The world's two biggest oil
firms, Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell,
may withstand the oil price collapse better than their rivals
because they are closer to finishing expensive investment
projects while others must keep spending.
The near halving of oil prices since June is likely
to send all the biggest listed oil companies into negative cash
flow this year, and has sparked a rush to cut costs across the
sector as a result. But depending on where they are in their
spending cycles, some companies are finding those cuts easier to
make than others.
"Both (Exxon and Shell) had already entered a lower spending
phase, with major projects reaching completion and coming on
stream over the next two years," Moody's rating company said in
a report.
Exxon started eight major oil and gas production projects
last year in locations ranging from Papua New Guinea to the Gulf
of Mexico and Abu Dhabi.
Shell started four big production start-ups last year in the
Cardamom and Mars B oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico as well as
other oil fields in Nigeria and Malaysia.
As a result Exxon, the world's biggest publicly traded oil
company, was able to cut its 2015 project spending by 11 percent
to around $34 billion without significant impact on its
production. Shell, the second-largest, opted for a $15 billion
cut over the next three years and maintained its 2015 capital
spending at $35 billion which will also not affect its output.
Chevron and Total, on the other hand, are
both in the midst of large project spending cycles, and will
have to tap into more debt in order to stay afloat, Moody's
said.
Elsewhere BP, despite cutting costs and jobs and
freezing salaries, still faces sizeable outgoings related to its
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill fine and its stake in Russian oil
champion Rosneft.
Most big oil firms announced cuts of 10 to 15 percent to
their 2015 budgets versus last year. Some suspended share
buybacks, revived dividend payment via company stock, known as
scrip shares, and maintained dividends flat in order to boost
cashflows.
While all companies are expected to keep paying high
dividends by increasing borrowing, Anglo-Dutch Shell and
Texas-based Exxon appear to be most able to cover both spending
and dividend payouts if oil prices stay at their current $60 a
barrel.
They are also likely to be able to pick up bargain assets,
while the price collapse shakes the sector out.
"Those who have stronger balance sheets would be able to
acquire more assets in the downturn, for example distressed and
cheap U.S. shale producers," said Kirill Pyshkin who helps
manage over $400 million in global and U.S. equity funds at
Mirabaud Asset Management in London, including shares in Shell.
Pyshkin noted too: "If oil prices recover they won't have to
sacrifice their growth budgets and hence will be growing faster
than peers in future."
LOWER BREAKEVEN
Exxon and Shell also lead the rest of the pack in terms of
where their cashflow breaks even. They can survive on a much
lower price of oil to cover project spending, operating costs
and dividend payments.
According to analysts at Jefferies, Shell and Exxon both
have 2015 breakevens of around $75 to $80 a barrel.
While that's still significantly higher than the average
2015 Brent price of around $56 a barrel, it's healthier than
Chevron, BP and Eni's breakevens which Jefferies forecast at
around $95, $100 and $120 a barrel respectively.
For some however, while Exxon is a safe investment, its
dividend is relatively low compared to its peers and its shares
offer little upside because of the steady course the firm is now
on. Other peers and smaller companies offer better returns.
"Although it (Exxon) retains significant defensive strengths
should oil prices dip again, we think the market is now
beginning to deploy its investment dollars in higher risk
plays," BMO Capital Markets analyst Iain Reid wrote in a note to
investors.
Reid's key pick is Shell, which still has "plenty of
firepower to deliver further upside via more aggressive
restructuring". Total, which is further behind in the spending
cycle may however also offer higher returns for investors in the
future, Reid added.
According to Reuters data, 15 out of 23 polled analysts are
neutral on Exxon shares, while 5 rate it a "buy". Shell is more
attractive for analysts, with 10 out of 20 recommending a "buy"
and 9 a "hold".
Total remains the most robust stock, with 17 "buy", 16 "hold
and 2 "sell" recommendation.
BORROWING UP
All of the big oil firms are expected to see negative cash
flows this year, according to Moody's, and will turn to
borrowing in order to cover costs.
All have indicated they would have no problem increasing
borrowing this year, given their debt-to-equity ratios below 20
percent.
"The majors with their AA and AAA ratings still have access
to attractive sources of funding. Their balance sheets have the
capacity to absorb one or two years of low prices," said Wood
Mackenzie analyst Tom Ellacott.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Sophie
Walker)