Small oil spill reported after 10-inch pipeline ruptures in Louisiana -official

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
NEW YORK, June 11 A small oil spill was reported on Thursday after a pipeline that belongs to Phillips 66 ruptured in Carlyss, Louisiana, according to a local official.
The spill from a 10-inch line in was quickly contained, according to Norman Bourdeau, Operations Manager for the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security.
He could not say where the pipeline starts and ends, but said it belonged to Phillips 66, and the crude was owned by Citgo Petroleum Corp. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.