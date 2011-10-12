UPDATE 2-U.S. sanctions BP, contractors for Gulf oil spill

* US issues 15 notices of violations for spill
* First time sanctions issued against contractors
* Face fines of up to $35,000 a day, per incident
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 The U.S. offshore drilling
regulator on Wednesday formally issued sanctions against BP
(BP.L) and the major contractors involved in the 2010 explosion
on the Deepwater Horizon rig that killed 11 workers and spewed
more than 4 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
The newly formed Bureau of Safety and Environmental
Enforcement filed 15 "incidents of noncompliance" (INCs) to the
companies. It did not release details of how much the companies
may face in fines.
By law, the companies face fines of up to $35,000 a day,
per incident for the violations.
In its final report on the accident issued last month the
Interior Department outlined infractions committed by the
companies. [ID:nS1E78D0B8]
BP, owner of the ruptured Macondo well, received the lion's
share of the sanctions, with seven notices for violations
ranging from failure to protect health and property to failing
to keep the well under control at all times.
In a first for the department, BP's contractors Transocean
RIGN.VX, which owned the Deepwater Horizon rig, and
Halliburton (HAL.N), which carried out cementing on the well,
also face sanctions.
The contractors each received four notices of violations,
with Transocean accused of failing to properly maintain the
rig's blowout preventer and Halliburton accused of not properly
cementing the well.
All three companies have 60 days to appeal the sanctions.
The agency said it will consider imposing civil penalties for
the notices once the appeal period has ended.
Any fines imposed by the drilling agency would be separate
from the ongoing Justice Department lawsuits against BP and
Transocean.
A Transocean spokesman said the company does plan to appeal
its sanctions.
BP said it has taken steps to enhance safety and the
sanctions show that its contractors also played a role in the
spill.
"We continue to encourage other parties, including
Transocean and Halliburton, to acknowledge their
responsibilities in the accident," BP said in a statement.
BP and its contractors are embroiled in various lawsuits
blaming each other for the spill.
Halliburton did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Traditionally, the department has only gone after well
operators for rule infractions. But after last year's spill,
the department has asserted that it has authority to regulate
contractors.
The decision to sanction Transocean and Halliburton
reflects the "severity of the incident" and the department's
commitment to holding all parties accountable, the regulator
said.
"The joint investigation clearly revealed the violation of
numerous federal regulations designed to protect the integrity
of offshore operations; these INCs are the next step in
vindicating the regulatory program designed to protect the
interests of the public," BSEE Director Michael Bromwich said
in a statement.
Executives from the three companies and officials from the
drilling agency are set to testify at a House Natural Resources
committee hearing on Thursday about the government's probe of
the Gulf spill.
Separately, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard
Investigation Board filed a civil action in federal court to
enforce subpoenas issued to Transocean for its investigation of
the drilling accident.
