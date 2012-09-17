版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 03:07 BJT

White House says no SPR announcement; all options on table

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The White House on Monday said that a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve remains "on the table" but it had no further announcement after crude prices fell in the afternoon.

