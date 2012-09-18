White House: All options on table in dealing with oil markets

Sept 18 Releasing emergency reserves of oil
remains one option in dealing with volatile energy markets, the
White House said on Tuesday.
"Our position on the SPR is what it has been, which is that
we monitor the situation regularly and constantly together with
our international partners and we continue to say that all
options remain on the table," White House Press Secretary Jay
Carney said of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. "But I don't
have any announcements."
Oil slipped below $114 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the
previous session's slide, on signs that top crude exporter Saudi
Arabia is pumping at high rates to dampen prices.
"The administration welcomes the Saudi Arabian oil
minister's recent remarks and shares his concerns about rising
oil prices," Carney told a news briefing. "We also welcome Saudi
Arabia's commitment to taking all necessary steps to ensure the
market is well-supplied and to help moderate prices."