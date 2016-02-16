Shortage of Caribbean storage forces some crude sales at loss

HOUSTON Feb 16 A saturated oil storage network
in the Caribbean is forcing some South American and African
producers to keep selling crude at prices that do not cover
production costs, brokers and sources told Reuters.
Low price environments typically motivate producing and
trading companies to store more crude while waiting for a better
time to sell, but a lack of available storage tanks in the
Caribbean is leaving them with few options.
"It's a death spiral, a race to the bottom," an oil tank
broker said on condition of anonymity, explaining how oil firms
are selling at any price because storage facilities are even
fuller now than in the last quarter of 2015.
The broker added that the high cost of renting vessels for
use as floating storage facilities made that option unaffordable
for many.
Latin American state-run producers including Venezuela's
PDVSA and Brazil's Petrobras are dependent on
Caribbean storage facilities because their domestic networks are
not big enough to store the extra oil. Many African producers
also store in the region.
Regular buyers and sellers of Latin American and African
crude, such as PetroChina Co, Valero Energy,
NuStar Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil
, Gunvor and Vitol also use storage tanks in the
Caribbean, which has 115 million barrels in capacity, excluding
refineries' storage.
Venezuelan and Colombian grades made with imported naphtha
or light oil have been sold at a loss since January, according
to traders, even though producers recently announced strategies
to cut costs and avoid further losses. Ecuador also said it is
selling its oil at a loss.
Oil tank owners are seeing a boom. U.S. Buckeye Partners
, the Caribbean's largest oil storage participant, said
its utilization rates at New York Harbor and the Caribbean
increased to 98 percent in the last quarter of 2015, which was 9
percent higher than a year ago.
"As we continue to benefit from robust demand for our
storage and service capabilities, we were able to successfully
recontract over 18 million barrels during the year at favorable
terms," Khalid Muslih, president of Buckeye Partners' Global
Marine Terminals, said in a conference call on Friday to report
2015 results.
The Texas-based company has been converting fuel oil tanks
at its terminals in the Bahamas and St. Lucia into flexible
services and is expected to complete work during 2016 to capture
incremental demand.
A source from a trading firm renting space in one of
Buckeye's terminals told Reuters that tanks have been getting
full recently, including crude and clean products.
Another source from a an oil company with available space in
the Caribbean said the firm is waiting for the right moment to
sublease at a higher rate.
