Nustar signs storage contracts at two oil terminals

BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp says accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman as board chairman
* Westbury Bancorp - on april 20 board accepted resignation of Raymond Lipman from his position as director and as chairman of board - sec filing
March 3 Nustar Energy said on Monday it signed long-term agreements to lease crude oil storage at its two Atlantic storage terminals. The San Antonio, Texas-based company said it entered into an agreement with an unnamed national oil company for 5 million barrels of light crude oil storage capacity at its St. Eustatius terminal in the Caribbean, with the first oil shipment expected this week. The second deal was with a major U.S. oil company that leased 3 million barrels of light crude oil storage at Nustar's Point Tupper terminal in Nova Scotia, Canada, that will go into effect this summer. The St. Eustatius terminal has a tank capacity of up to 13.4 million barrels while the terminal in Point Tupper, located about 700 miles from the New York harbor, can store up to 7.7 million barrels. Nustar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company did not disclose the identity of the parties to the agreement and the value of the contracts.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Barrick Gold Corp and its new Chinese partner presented a $500 million plan on Friday to make safety and environmental improvements to the Veladero gold mine in Argentina after a third cyanide spill in 18 months, a company executive said.
NEW YORK, April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman in 2018, under an amendment to his employment agreement approved after an uproar over the treatment of a passenger.