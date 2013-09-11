Innovators helping to tap oil reserves deep below the waves

* Steel can struggle to handle temperature and pressure of
some deep sea wells
* More acquisitions ahead for innovators of new materials
and monitoring systems
* Crossover from aeronautics to oil technology becoming more
common
By Stephen Eisenhammer
ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 11 Thousands of metres
beneath the waves and the sea floor, new technology pioneered by
small firms is helping to make oil production sustainable at
extreme temperature and pressure.
More than a decade of high oil prices combined with
restrictions in oil-rich places such as the Middle East has made
deeper subsea reservoirs in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico and the
North Sea increasingly attractive for major companies.
That has in turn spawned a range of smaller companies
developing new materials and monitoring systems for the task.
At the Offshore Europe oil show in Aberdeen, the northern
Scottish city that is an industry hub, more than 1,500 companies
from around the world showed off shiny new hardware and
televised recreations of subsea machinery in action.
Even high-end steel can struggle to handle the levels of
corrosive hydrogen sulphide, extreme pressure and temperatures
of 140 degrees Celsius encountered at depth. Materials corrode
faster and design life is cut short, making the process both
costly and dangerous.
Intervention to repair or replace equipment on deep-sea
fields is also difficult and expensive, making software which
accurately measures when maintenance is needed extremely
valuable as it allows production to continue.
The value of deep sea innovation has not gone unnoticed
among the industry's service companies.
In recent months Britain's Wood Group bought Intetech
and Norway's Aker Solutions acquired I.D.E.A.S, both
firms which specialise in preserving the sustainability of
subsea wells through measuring the wear of equipment.
"High pressure high temperature is an excellent example of
where technology will be needed to make the risk and cost of
developing these fields acceptable," Andrew Gould, chairman of
BG, told delegates in Aberdeen.
NICHE PLAYERS
Larger equipment makers, like GE Oil and Gas, are hesitant
to over-commit to what remains a specialised market, leaving
much of the innovation to smaller firms.
"At this point in time it's still a fairly small niche. It's
one we always struggle with from the point of view of how
quickly and how much do we put in," Rod Christie, chief
executive of GE Oil and Gas Subsea Systems, told Reuters in an
interview, adding that high pressure high temperature (HPHT)
currently accounts for about 5 percent of the equipment market.
This has put the emphasis on smaller firms creating space
for private equity and acquisitions.
"I definitely see more acquisitions ahead," Charles Whall,
portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, told Reuters.
"Anyone that has any kind of intellectual property in this
space is likely to get consolidated," he added.
Glynn Williams, partner at specialist oil services private
equity group Epi-V, agreed.
"The smaller firms are more nimble... We're looking at firms
in well integrity and material science," he told Reuters,
scouring the oil show in Aberdeen for investment opportunities.
BUILT TO LAST
One exhibitor at the show aiming to grow its oil and gas
offerings is U.S.-based CoorsTek, a family owned company which
has been making ceramics for a hundred years. It now designs
equipment for both the aeronautics and oil industry.
"This is not the same as your coffee mug, this is a
different class of material," Jim Schienle, general manager at
CoorsTek, told Reuters holding a ceramic valve.
"This kind of ceramic can outlast steel 10 to 1."
The crossover between aviation and oil is becoming more
common as the level of heat and pressure-resistance needed in
deep-sea wells rises. Dutch firm Airborne also manufactures for
both sectors designing high-end composite piping which could be
a long-term replacement for steel.
The flip side of the race to develop new materials is
software to track how long current equipment will last.
One firm leading the way is Norway's privately-owned
ExproSoft, whose Wellmaster system collates data from 5,000
wells, looking at the type of material and the environment in
which it is used, to predict when maintenance and replacements
have to be done.
"If you have a newly constructed well we can tell you which
part will break first and to a certain extent why," Bjorn-Ovin
Wivestad, project manager at ExproSoft, told Reuters.
"The big question oil companies often cannot answer is 'why
things fail?'," he said. "We help answer that."