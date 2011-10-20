Oil traders plead guilty in Lyondell kickback plot

* Scheme involved shipping Venezuelan oil to Houston
* Traders Bernard Langley and Clyde Meltzer entered pleas
* LyondellBasell employee Jonathan Barnes pleaded earlier
HOUSTON, Oct 20 Two international oil traders
have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a
multimillion-dollar kickback scheme that victimized
LyondellBasell Industries' (LYB.N) Houston Refinery, U.S.
Attorney Ken Magidson announced Thursday.
Bernard Langley, 54, of the United Kingdom, and Clyde
Meltzer, 65, of Houston and Livingston, New Jersey, pleaded
guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a scheme to
overcharge the refinery for shipping oil from Venezuela,
according to a press release from the office of Magidson, the
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. The charge
carries penalties of up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in
fines.
Restitution could total $57 million, as Langley and Meltzer
also agreed to forfeit automobiles, jewelry, funds in overseas
banks and real estate in Texas and Florida that were proceeds
of the scheme, according to the release.
Langley and Meltzer were set for sentencing on January 26
in U.S. District Court in Houston.
A third defendant, Jonathan Paul Barnes, 55, of Bellaire,
Texas, a former LyondellBasell ship-chartering manager, pleaded
guilty earlier and awaits sentencing scheduled for December 8.
The three were indicted in December and accused of
overcharging the Houston refinery for hauling crude oil from
Venezuela from 2007 through late 2009, with Barnes allegedly
receiving $20 million - a third of the illicit profits - in
kickbacks.
