Trafigura strikes $100-mln deal to buy GeoPark's Colombian crude oil

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
LONDON Dec 21 Latin American-focused oil and gas explorer GeoPark Ltd has signed a $100-million prepayment agreement with Swiss commodities trading group Trafigura, under which it will sell a portion of its Colombian crude oil output.
The pre-payment agreement will run for 2-1/2 years with a six-month grace period and has taken place on the same day the benchmark Brent crude oil futures contract fell to an 11-year low just above $36 a barrel.
"The offtake agreement provides for GeoPark to sell and deliver to Trafigura a portion of GeoPark's Colombian crude oil production," the companies said in a statement.
Pricing will be determined at future spot market prices, net of transportation costs, they added.
"We are pleased to begin this strategic partnership with Trafigura and look forward to a long-term relationship," GeoPark chief executive James Park said.
"The partnership with Trafigura further strengthens our balance sheet by improving our bottom-line netbacks, reducing oil marketing risks, and providing a bigger and more solid liquidity cushion," Park said.
Trafigura stores and transports over 1 million bpd of oil, making it one of the world's largest crude trading houses.
In its third-quarter results, GeoPark said average net oil production in Colombia rose by 9 percent on the same quarter last year to 13,033 barrels of oil equivalent a day.
Geopark's shares rose by more than 12 percent in morning trade in New York on Monday to around $3.10. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank