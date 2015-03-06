版本:
Five cars still on fire following BNSF oil train derailment

March 6 An Illinois emergency management official said on Friday that 21 tank cars derailed, seven were damaged, and were five still on fire after a BNSF oil train accident on Thursday near the town of Galena.

Some oil was leaking from the derailed cars, said a spokeswoman for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, but there was no evidence that it had reached a nearby river. (Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
