Train carrying oil derailed, Minnesota officials confirm

NEW YORK, March 27 Minnesota officials confirmed on Wednesday that a Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed in west-central Minnesota, spilling 20,000 to 30,000 gallons of crude oil.

No injuries were reported, according a county police statement, but environmental officials said the train was still leaking oil. There was no fire hazard, environmental officials said.

The police statement said 14 of the 94 cars of train derailed, some completely off the track, outside of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota.

