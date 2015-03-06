版本:
BNSF rerouting oil trains in Illinois after Thursday derailment

NEW YORK, March 6 BNSF is rerouting oil trains after an explosive derailment near Galena, Illinois on Thursday, according to Galena City Administrator Mark Moran.

Some of the train cars remained on fire on Friday, Moran said, and it was unclear when shipments would restart along the line.

(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Chris Reese)
