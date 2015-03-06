BNSF rerouting oil trains in Illinois after Thursday derailment

UPDATE 3-T-Mobile US set to take part in U.S. merger talks - Deutsche Telekom
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
NEW YORK, March 6 BNSF is rerouting oil trains after an explosive derailment near Galena, Illinois on Thursday, according to Galena City Administrator Mark Moran.
Some of the train cars remained on fire on Friday, Moran said, and it was unclear when shipments would restart along the line.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Chris Reese)
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
BERLIN, May 11 German sportswear company Adidas' new chief executive said his top team was now complete after the departure of two executives who served for years under his predecessor and the appointment of the first woman to the executive board since 1993.
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)