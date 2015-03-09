COLUMN-Oil train fires reveal problematic safety culture: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 9 Two more serious derailments and
fires involving trains carrying crude oil in the past week
confirm there is a serious problem with the safety culture on
North American railroads.
The latest fiery derailments occurred in northern Illinois
involving a train operated by BNSF and northern Ontario
involving a train operated by Canadian National Railway.
They come just weeks after serious oil train fires in West
Virginia involving a train operated by CSX and another Canadian
National derailment in northern Ontario.
Fortunately, these derailments occurred in sparsely
populated areas, but it is only a matter of time before a train
derails in a densely populated urban centre and risks a mass
casualty incident.
The U.S. Department of Transportation predicts more than 200
crude and ethanol carrying trains will derail over the next 20
years, including ten in urban areas.
Based on plausible assumptions, at least one of these urban
derailments could cause a catastrophic accident with deaths,
injuries, damage to property and environment clean up costing $6
billion.
The 200-plus predicted incidents will cost more than $18
billion in total, according to the Department of Transportation
("Oil by rail shipments are playing Russian roulette" Feb 23).
Yet regulators and the industry (including railroads, oil
shippers, and oil producers) appear to be in a state of denial
about the seriousness problem and the need for urgency tackling
it.
The U.S. Department of Transportation and groups
representing the industry have failed to produce timely and
effective response to the spate of train fires.
So it is time for Congress and the White House to step in
and impose a solution to enable crude to be carried safely while
protecting communities along the major oil by rail corridors.
MULTIPLE CAUSES
Research has shown serious accidents in any industry almost
always have multiple causes and occur when multiple safety
systems fail simultaneously.
The spate of train fires over the last few years have
revealed at least inter-related safety problems: (1) trains are
derailing with alarming frequency; (2) tank cars cannot contain
their loads when they come off the rails; and (3) crude oil is
much more flammable and hazardous than originally estimated by
the industry and regulators.
The multiple causes of train fires have encouraged industry
participants to engage in a blame game and try to shift the
responsibility and costs of solving the problem onto others.
Railroads insist crude is highly dangerous and should be
reclassified under the hazardous materials regulations and
carried in strengthened tank cars.
Oil shippers and producers dispute the characterisation of
the crude as unusually flammable and instead insist railroads
must do a much better job of keeping trains on the tracks.
FRACTURED RESPONSE
The industry and regulators have responded with a patchwork
of measures that have tried to tackle individual aspects of the
problem.
The Association of American Railroads (AAR), representing
the major railroad operators, has introduced speed restrictions
and other safeguards for high-hazard flammable trains meant to
reduce the probability of derailments (Circular OT-55-N).
The AAR, together with the Railway Supply Institute's (RSI)
Committee on Tank Cars, representing shippers, has also
introduced revised construction standards for new tank cars
built to carry crude oil and ethanol (Circular CPC-1232).
For the U.S. government, the Department of Transportation's
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration (PHMSA) and
Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) have stepped up safety
inspections to ensure crude has been properly tested and
classified under the hazardous materials regulations.
North Dakota's Industrial Commission, which regulates
production in the Bakken, where much of the oil involved in
train fires originated, has brought in new rules requiring the
stabilisation of crude prior to shipment.
And Canada has introduced its own restrictions requiring the
accelerated phase out of existing old DOT-111 tank cars,
requiring railroads to carry more insurance, and allowing
railroads to collect higher, safety-related fees for carrying
oil.
LEADERSHIP NEEDED
None of these actions individually or collectively has been
enough to reduce the risk of derailments and train fires.
Recent accidents have involved trains travelling slowly well
under the new limits prescribed by OT-55-N, using new and
supposedly stronger tank cars prescribed by CPC-1232, and with
oil correctly classified and placarded under the Hazmat
Regulations.
The industry's voluntary actions have not done enough to
reduce the risk of derailments and train fires.
New CPC-1232 tank car standards are only a minimal
improvement over the old DOT-111 standards they replaced
according to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board,
which investigates the cause of accidents.
NTSB has identified improved tank car safety as one of its
top 10 priorities for 2015. Safety regulators want much tougher
tank car standards coupled with slower speed limits and other
measures to keep trains on the tracks.
NTSB wants tank cars to have thicker steel shells than the
DOT-111 and CPC-1232 models, full-height head-shields to protect
them against puncturing in collisions, and more protection from
the heat generated by train fires.
NTSB wants trains routed away from densely populated urban
areas wherever possible and the introduction of positive train
control technology.
NEW SAFETY CULTURE
But the most important change has nothing to do with train
speeds or tank car standards: it is cultural and must come from
the top of the rail industry and the U.S. government.
There is complacency within the industry about the risks
posed by crude-carrying trains. Occasional derailments and fires
are seen as an unfortunate but unavoidable cost of the oil boom.
This is dangerous and short-sighted. If a train disaster
like Lac-Megantic occurred in the heart of a U.S. city, the
political backlash would jeopardise the entire oil-by-rail
business.
To safeguard the future of the industry, the squabbling
between railroads, shippers and regulators about who is
responsible for train fires, and the costs and benefits of
various safety options, must end.
Instead, railroads, shippers and regulators must embrace a
"safety culture" that targets zero train fires (which is a far
cry from the predicted 200 over 20 years). Safety must be made
the oil by rail industry's top priority.
There is a rich literature on what contributes to a good
safety culture. But safety culture always begins at the top with
an emphasis on zero avoidable accidents from an organisation's
leaders.
The existing approach to writing oil by rail regulations -
led by lawyers, lobbyists and inside safety experts - has
demonstrably failed.
It is time to clear them out of the way in favour of a broad
new safety strategy agreed between the chief executives of the
railroads, shippers and oil companies as well as the White House
and the Department of Transportation, with appropriate
legislation and oversight from Congress.
If the crude by rail industry cannot develop an adequate
safety culture on its own, it is time to impose one from
outside.
(Editing by William Hardy)