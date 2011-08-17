BP says no impact from oil sheen at Thunder Horse

HOUSTON Aug 17 A 2-by-30-foot (0.7 by 9.144 metre) sheen spotted at BP Plc's (BP.L) Thunder Horse oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico has not impacted operations, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

BP spokesman Daren Beaudo declined to comment further on the National Response Center website's report of an oil and water spill Tuesday. The report said the release was stopped and a treatment system adjusted.

"Operations at Thunder Horse are normal," said Beaudo. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)